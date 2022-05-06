Michael Gray has backed Middlesbrough to “leapfrog” Sheffield United and sneak into the Championship play-off spots this weekend.

Middlesbrough, Sheffield United, Luton Town and Millwall are all vying for the last two spots in the Championship play-offs heading into the final day. It’s Boro and the Lions who have all the work to do, currently sitting 7th and 8th respectively while the Blades and the Hatters sit tied on 72 points just inside the play-off spots.

It promises to be an enthralling end to another brilliant Championship campaign, and former Sheffield Wednesday man and current pundit Michael Gray predicts there will be another twist in the tale.

Speaking with BetfredTV, Gray, who ended his career on the books with Sheffield Wednesday, has backed Middlesbrough to “leapfrog” Sheffield United and sneak into the play-off spots on Saturday afternoon.

Here’s what he had to say:

“I think Middlesbrough are going to leapfrog Sheffield United.

“Fulham were incredible against Luton. Many believed that could have been a banana skin for them, so they’re not going to let it slip against Sheffield United. I think Marco Silva will tell his players to go out on a high. Bramall Lane is a tough place to go but I can see Fulham winning that game.

“I see Luton beating Reading, but I also see Middlesbrough beating Preston.

“I think with Sheffield United losing and Middlesbrough winning, that’s where I believe the leapfrog will happen. Chris Wilder leapfrogging the club he loves, the club he took into the Premier League, but that’s the job he has to do.

“I see Middlesbrough getting into those play-offs.”

All to play for…

With the play-off fight coming down to the final day, it remains to be seen if Gray’s prediction comes to fruition.

There’s no doubt it will be a 90 minutes for all the clubs involved in the top six scrap. It would be poetic for Chris Wilder to earn a play-off spot at the expense of the club he took to the Premier League, but there will be no room for sentiment come 12:30 on Saturday.

To earn a play-off spot, Middlesbrough need to defeat Preston North End at Deepdale while keeping their fingers crossed that title winners Fulham can defeat Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.