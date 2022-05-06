Nottingham Forest have been tipped to sign Newcastle United centre-back Jamaal Lascelles ahead of this summer.

Lascelles, 28, has been with Newcastle United since leaving from Nottingham Forest in 2015. Since, he’s racked up well over 150 league appearances for the Magpies, becoming club captain in the process.

But with Newcastle United now under wealthy new ownership, Lascelles has dropped out of contention and it looks as though he could be sold off this summer.

And journalist Dean Jones has backed the former Forest man to return to the City Ground this summer. He told GiveMeSport:

“I think there’s a possibility that he goes to Forest, maybe. I think there will be a few clubs interested in signing him; high Championship, low-end Premier League, is probably where he will be looking.”