Portsmouth loan star George Hirst has said that while he needs to wait and see what parent club Leicester City have planned for him, he “would love” to return to Fratton Park.

Portsmouth brought Hirst to the south coast in the summer transfer window, and after a slow start to life with Pompey, the Leicester City loanee has been one of League One’s deadliest strikers in recent months.

The 23-year-old scored only one League One goal for Pompey in 2021, but his stunning form in recent months has taken him to 15 goals and three assists in 46 outings for Danny Cowley’s side. His form has led to calls for Pompey to bring him back next season, with boss Cowley also stating his desire to bring Hirst back this summer.

Now, in a huge boost to Cowley, Hirst has revealed he “would love” to come back to Portsmouth.

As quoted by The News, the Leicester City loanee said that he needs to wait and see what the Foxes have planned for him this summer, but if the chance arose, he would definitely consider a Portsmouth return. Here’s what he had to say:

“I’m waiting to see what happens, it’s all to be decided. “For now I’m just going to enjoy a bit of a rest, enjoy my holidays.