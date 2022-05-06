Leicester City’s George Hirst reveals Portsmouth transfer desire after stunning loan form
Portsmouth loan star George Hirst has said that while he needs to wait and see what parent club Leicester City have planned for him, he “would love” to return to Fratton Park.
Portsmouth brought Hirst to the south coast in the summer transfer window, and after a slow start to life with Pompey, the Leicester City loanee has been one of League One’s deadliest strikers in recent months.
The 23-year-old scored only one League One goal for Pompey in 2021, but his stunning form in recent months has taken him to 15 goals and three assists in 46 outings for Danny Cowley’s side. His form has led to calls for Pompey to bring him back next season, with boss Cowley also stating his desire to bring Hirst back this summer.
Now, in a huge boost to Cowley, Hirst has revealed he “would love” to come back to Portsmouth.
As quoted by The News, the Leicester City loanee said that he needs to wait and see what the Foxes have planned for him this summer, but if the chance arose, he would definitely consider a Portsmouth return. Here’s what he had to say:
“I’m waiting to see what happens, it’s all to be decided.
“For now I’m just going to enjoy a bit of a rest, enjoy my holidays.
“I would love to come back to Pompey, whether that’s something that will happen or could happen, I’m not sure. Never say never, I’ve enjoyed my time down there so much, which obviously plays a factor when it comes to making decisions like this in the future.
“I need to speak to Leicester, I am their player, and will go from there. I need to see if they have made any decisions and I’m sure all this will happen in the not-too-distant future.”
Could a deal be done?
Despite the fact both Portsmouth and Hirst would be keen on a reunion, it remains to be seen what parent club Leicester City have planned, and even then a deal would have to be affordable for Pompey.
However, it would be a surprise if Hirst emerges in Brendan Rodges’ first-team plans this summer, and at 23, the striker will be determined to keep playing senior football, especially after a strong stint with Portsmouth.
Pompey will no doubt be waiting on the Foxes to come to a decision on Hirst’s future.