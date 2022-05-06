Blackburn Rovers loan stars Jan Paul van Hecke, Reda Khadra’s summer fate revealed by Brighton boss Graham Potter
Blackburn Rovers loan stars Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra will be given the chance to push for a starting spot at Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, Seagulls boss Graham Potter has said.
Blackburn Rovers swooped in to sign both van Hecke and Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. Both endured relatively slow starts to life on loan at Ewood Park, but it’s safe to say both players’ will be fondly remembered by the club.
Khadra, who won goal of the season for his strike against QPR, managed five goals and four assists in 28 games, while van Hecke, who became the first loan man to win the player of the season award, helped keep 12 clean sheets in 21 outings.
Now, with the summer window approaching, Brighton boss Potter has shed light on his plans for the Blackburn Rovers loan stars.
As quoted by Sussex World, Potter revealed that Khadra and van Hecke will be battling to prove they can earn a first-team spot next season, with the summer giving them the chance to do just that. Here’s what he had to say:
“That would be the plan.
“There are a few lads who we’ve got to sit down with and figure out what the next step is and what the right plan for them is, to assess that.
“There’s potentially a few guys that could come back and be around in pre-season, we will see from there.”
Time for the next step?
After their spells with Blackburn Rovers, it certainly seems as though the logical next step for van Hecke and Khadra would be for them to try their luck in the Premier League.
If they can’t prove they deserve a place in Brighton’s first-team next season, another loan move could await, but it will certainly be hoped they can warrant a spot at the AMEX Stadium next season. There’s no doubt the Ewood Park faithful will be willing them on in their fight for Premier League football too, but there’s also no doubt they’d certainly love the opportunity to have both back if the opportunity was to arise.