Blackburn Rovers loan stars Jan Paul van Hecke and Reda Khadra will be given the chance to push for a starting spot at Brighton and Hove Albion this summer, Seagulls boss Graham Potter has said.

Blackburn Rovers swooped in to sign both van Hecke and Khadra from Brighton and Hove Albion last summer. Both endured relatively slow starts to life on loan at Ewood Park, but it’s safe to say both players’ will be fondly remembered by the club.

Khadra, who won goal of the season for his strike against QPR, managed five goals and four assists in 28 games, while van Hecke, who became the first loan man to win the player of the season award, helped keep 12 clean sheets in 21 outings.

Now, with the summer window approaching, Brighton boss Potter has shed light on his plans for the Blackburn Rovers loan stars.

As quoted by Sussex World, Potter revealed that Khadra and van Hecke will be battling to prove they can earn a first-team spot next season, with the summer giving them the chance to do just that. Here’s what he had to say: