Swansea City are yet to recieve any enquiries for their players ahead of the summer transfer window, reports Swansea Independent.

Swansea City have a number of players who look set to be moving on this summer, either when their contracts expire, or in loan or permanent transfers.

Manager Russell Martin has already confirmed that two players set to be released this summer are Ben Hamer and Korey Smith, with others including Joel Piroe attracting interest from the Premier League.

But with one game of the Championship season remaining, Swansea Independent have revealed that the Welsh club are yet to recieve any ‘direct or indirect’ enquiries for their players.

This will surely be good news for the Swans, especially with regards to Piroe and his strengthening links to Leicester City ahead of the summer. But expect the club to recieve enquiries soon enough.