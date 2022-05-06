Rangers ‘have held an interest’ in Swansea City target Matthew Sorinola in recent weeks, claims a report from Swansea Independent.

Sorinola, 21, currently plays for Belgian side Royal Union SG. He joined the club from MK Dons last summer after enjoying a breakthrough campaign under current Swansea City manager Russell Martin, and recent reports have suggested that the Swans boss is keen on a reunion this summer.

But an emerging report from Swansea Independent has poured cold water on the move, writing that it must be taken ‘with a pinch of salt’ given the fact that Sorinola only signed for Royal Union SG last summer.

And the same report goes on to reveal that Rangers have shown an interest in the full-back recently, potentially giving the Swans some competition for the signing if they are indeed pursuing the Englishman.