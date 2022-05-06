Millwall and Middlesbrough’s reported target Ross Sykes has had a 12-month extension triggered by Accrington Stanley, it has been confirmed.

Millwall and Middlesbrough are both still in with a chance of earning a play-off spot this season, though they will both need to emerge from their final day clashes victorious while hoping results elsewhere go their way.

The Championship duo are both said to have identified Accrington Stanley centre-back Sykes as a potential target too, with journalist Alan Nixon reporting the news early last month.

Now though, it has emerged that Sykes has seen his stay at the Wham Stadium extended.

As announced on the League One club’s official website, Sykes has seen a 12-month extension option in his contract triggered, keeping him contracted to the club until the summer of 2023.

By no means does this end Millwall and Middlesbrough’s hopes of striking a deal for the centre-back, but it does mean that they will have to conjure up a transfer fee to recruit him this summer.

A smart target?

Even with Sykes seeing his stay with Accrington Stanley extended, the fact that he is out of contract next summer still means there will be some pressure on Stanley. If Millwall and Middlesbrough’s reported interest ends up developing into something more serious, the League One outfit will have to decide if they want to cash in on Sykes while they can or risk losing him for nothing at the end of the campaign.

The 23-year-old has thoroughly impressed in the third tier and looks ready to make the step up to the Championship, but it remains to be seen if either Millwall or Middlesbrough are ready to give him the chance to do so.