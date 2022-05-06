Former QPR man Tom Carroll is set to be released by Ipswich Town next month.

Carroll, 29, joined Ipswich Town on a one-year deal last summer. But the midfielder would only appear 14 times for the Tractor Boys in League One, and now the club have announced that he’ll be released this summer.

It’s a disappointing end to a disappointing season for the former Spurs man, who’s endured a tough few seasons – he was signed by QPR for a second time in his career ahead of last season but would only last the one campaign.

For the R’s last time round, Carroll featured 22 times in the Championship before being released and subsequently joining Ipswich Town, though he’s now a free agent once again and what the summer will hold for him is anyone’s guess.