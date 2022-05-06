Charlton Athletic owner Thomas Sandgaard sacked Johnnie Jackson earlier this week, in a decision that’s surprised and shocked a lot of Charlton fans.

Jackson was a hugely popular figure at Charlton Athletic, both on and off the pitch. He was installed as the club’s new manager midway through the 2021/22 campaign after impressing as caretaker manager, but Sandgaard decided to sack him after the final game of the season.

Charlton were flirting with the relegation places when Jackson took over, and despite losing 4-0 away at Ipswich Town on the final day of the season, the Addicks finished in 13th.

Now, Sandgaard has opened up to South London Press about his decision to sack Jackson and he’s revealed that Jackson’s deal had a ‘breaking point’ in it which meant he could relieve him of his duties.

“There was a sort of breaking point in his contract where we would look at how well did we do this season?” Sandgaard explained.

“Would we want to extend for another full season, and possibly after that with an option to extend for another year?

“So there wasn’t really any pressure for me to start looking for another manager until we got to the end of this season. Then it was time to take a look at whether we wanted another season.”

Sandgaard also went on to discuss Jackson’s compensation situation – Jackson is currently away on vacation and is yet to discuss his exit from The Valley, though many have speculated about the compensation package he may have received from Sandgaard.

“The compensation would be a little different if I did it at another time,” the Dane said. “That was the natural point to start working out what we want to do for next season.”

Sandgaard then went on to reveal how he sacked Jackson over the phone, in what might be yet more divisive news among the Charlton supporters, who are still coming to terms with the club’s decision to sack Jackson.

“Unfortunately I had to do it by phone [tell Jackson he was not staying],” said Sandgaard. “I wasn’t able to [do it] between the last game of the season, then the Player of the Year dinner on Sunday and I had to be back in the US the following day, so I couldn’t really change the timing.

“It’s better than just reading about it on social media but I normally do that kind of thing in person, face to face.

“At least I got the chance to talk to Johnnie about it by phone.”