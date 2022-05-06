‘A huge thank you…’ – Charlie Austin sends farewell message to QPR fans online
Charlie Austin has sent an emotional farewell message to QPR fans ahead of his summer exit.
Austin, 32, sees his QPR contract expire this summer, and the striker will be leaving QPR for a second time in his career.
He signed on loan from West Brom in January last year and scored eight goals in his 21 league outings for the club, before signing permanently ahead of this season.
This campaign has been a struggle for the striker though, who managed to score just five goals in his 34 league outings for the west Londoners.
After the news of his contract expiry was confirmed by Mark Warburton earlier this month, Austin has now taken to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the QPR faithful.
He wrote:
Sadly my time is up at @QPR 💙 A huge thank you to the fans for your support on and off the pitch,to the gaffer for bringing me back(even though we didn’t achieve what we all wanted), to the players who have been a pleasure to work with, and lastly to my family💙 #onceahoop pic.twitter.com/vwvi85LwkU
— Charlie Austin (@chazaustin10) May 5, 2022