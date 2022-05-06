Charlie Austin has sent an emotional farewell message to QPR fans ahead of his summer exit.

Austin, 32, sees his QPR contract expire this summer, and the striker will be leaving QPR for a second time in his career.

He signed on loan from West Brom in January last year and scored eight goals in his 21 league outings for the club, before signing permanently ahead of this season.

This campaign has been a struggle for the striker though, who managed to score just five goals in his 34 league outings for the west Londoners.

After the news of his contract expiry was confirmed by Mark Warburton earlier this month, Austin has now taken to Twitter to say his goodbyes to the QPR faithful.

He wrote: