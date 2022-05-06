James Norwood will be released by Ipswich Town when his contract expires at the end of next month – the striker has been linked with all of Portsmouth, Preston North End, Oxford United and Wigan Athletic ahead of the summer.

Norwood, 31, has endured a difficult season with Ipswich Town. In what is his third campaign with the club, the striker managed to score just six goals in his 23 league outings.

He fell out of favour under both Paul Cook and Kieran McKenna, and Ipswich Town have now announced that Norwood, along with Myles Kenlock, Tom Carroll and Tomas Holy will be released next month.

Reports from TWTD at the start of this week revealed that Wigan Athletic and Oxford United are both keen on Norwood ahead of this season, whilst separate reports claimed that both Preston and Portsmouth have taken a look at Norwood in recent times.