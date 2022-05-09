Sheffield United secured a top-six finish in the Championship with a confident 4-0 win over Fulham at the weekend.

Slavisa Jokanovic was identified as the man to replace Chris Wilder but six wins from his opening 19 league games saw the club turn to Paul Heckingbottom.

After ending the 2020/21 campaign in caretaker charge, the former Barnsley boss was handed the reigns permanently and has impressed during his time in charge.

Depending on the division Sheffield United are playing in next season, the Blades are likely to make new additions which could leave a few players out of favour at Bramall Lane.

Here, we look at three players that Heckingbottom needs to offload in the summer transfer window…

Ollie McBurnie

The former Swansea City star has failed to live up to the initial £17.5million price tag the club paid to lure the Scotsman away from Wales in 2019.

Despite scoring 24 Championship goals during his first full season for the Swans, McBurnie has only managed a single goal across 30 appearances in all competitions this season.

With the blades seemingly wanting to add to their options at the top end of the pitch, parting ways with McBurnie this summer would make sense for all parties.

Oliver Burke

The pacey attacker, currently on loan at fellow Championship top-six chasers Millwall is another player which Heckingbottom could look to offload this summer.

Despite offering a different type of threat in the final-third, Burke has received criticism for the quality of his decision-making and end product.

Heading into the final year of his deal with the club, don’t be surprised to see the former West Brom man heading for the exit door this summer.

Enda Stevens

Signed by the club on a free transfer from Portsmouth in 2017, Stevens has been a fantastic servant for the club while producing some fantastic moments during his time with the club.

He will always be remembered for his remarkable 2019/20 Premier League campaign which deservedly earned him a new three-year contract.

However, with the development of Rhys Norrington-Davies and his inconsistent form so far this season, could the time be right for Heckingbottom to move on the Republic of Ireland international this summer?