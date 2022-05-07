Newport County host Rochdale at Rodney Parade on the final day of League Two on Saturday afternoon.

The Exiles will surely be looking to build upon their recent win against Port Vale by taking all three points on the last day of the season. The Welsh side have struggled for form at home recently, not winning a game at Rodney Parade since their 1-0 win over rivals Bristol Rovers in March.

With three losses in their previous five league fixtures, it has been an underwhelming season for the Dale who find themselves sitting just three places above the relegation zone.

A win for Newport County could potentially see them climb up into 9th place, overtaking Salford City and Tranmere Rovers in the process.

Rochdale would move above Colchester United and Carlisle United if they able to take all three points.

Newport County team news

Stalwart Robbie Willmott is unavailable after damaging his knee against Swindon Town last month. Priestley Farquharson will not feature after suffering a serious knee injury earlier on in the season.

Mickey Demetriou may also be questionable after he was absent from the line-up against Port Vale.

Predicted XI

Day (GK)

Haynes

Pask

Dolan

Clarke

Norman

Cain

Azaz

Bennett

Baker-Richardson

Telford

Newport County’s play-off hopes may be over but under the leadership and guidance of manager James Rowberry, the Exiles could be in for an exciting campaign next season. The number of promising youngsters being integrated into the side will surely help bolster the Welsh side’s options in the coming months.

Striker Dom Telford has been on fire for the majority of the season and could sway the outcome of a fixture between two sides with nothing to play for.

The match kicks off at 15:00 on Saturday.