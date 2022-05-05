Sources close to The72 have informed us that Graeme Lee is set to be sacked by Hartlepool United.

Lee, 43, took charge of Hartlepool United at the start of December last year. But the fomer Hartlepool player has failed to lift the club up the table with just 10 wins to his name in 32 league matches in charge.

Hartlepool United currently sit in 16th place of the League Two table and host Colchester United in their last game of the season this weekend.

But sources have revealed to The72 that Lee is set to be sacked by the club after a run of eight games without a win.