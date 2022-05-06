Cardiff City travel to Pride Park to clash with relegated Derby County in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

The Bluebirds will be aiming to put an end to their recent poor form, losing four of their previous five league fixtures. Steve Morison’s side have continued to struggle in front of goal recently, finding the net just twice during their rocky run of form.

With two wins in their last five games, Derby County are set to play their football in League One next season after they were deducted 21 points at the start of the campaign.

A win for Cardiff City could see them potentially move above Hull City into 18th place.

Derby County will stay in the relegation spots if they pick up all three points, having already sealed their fate in the drop zone.

Cardiff City team news

Youngster Sam Bowen will not be available until next season after injuring his hamstring during a training session last month. Alfie Doughty has returned to his parent club Stoke City after picking up an injury in April.

The Bluebirds captain Joe Ralls may have possibly played his final game for the Welsh club, picking up an injury two weeks ago. Sean Morrison continues to recover from an ACL injury that he suffered in February against Barnsley.

Isaac Vassell may never feature again for Cardiff City, after a number of injuries have tainted his career in the Welsh capital.

Predicted XI

Phillips (GK)

Drameh

Nelson

Denham

Ng

Wintle

King

Doyle

Colwill

Hugill

Harris

It has been a hectic season for Cardiff City who now seem to be in safe hands since the appointment of Morison. The former Millwall striker has openly discussed the changes he is set to make in the summer, surely giving City fans reason to be optimistic looking to next season.

Ryan Wintle and youngster Ollie Denham have impressed in recent fixtures and could continue to do so against a Derby County set to play third-tier football next season.

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.