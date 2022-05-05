Middlesbrough could secure a top six finish this season, but only if results go their way on the final day.

Middlesbrough take on 14th placed Preston North End and they need a victory at Deepdale to stand any chance of being in the play-offs at the final whistle.

However, as Chris Wilder’s side are two points behind both Sheffield United and Luton Town in fifth and sixth place, they will need either the Blades or the Hatters, or both to drop points when they face off against Fulham and Reading respectively.

One player who has already achieved promotion in a Middlesbrough shirt is Grant Leadbitter.

When asked about his former club’s chances of reaching the play-offs this season in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail, the 36-year-old believes Middlesbrough will get into the top six on Saturday afternoon.