Former Middlesbrough captain Grant Leadbitter weighs in on club’s chances of reaching the play-offs
Middlesbrough could secure a top six finish this season, but only if results go their way on the final day.
Middlesbrough take on 14th placed Preston North End and they need a victory at Deepdale to stand any chance of being in the play-offs at the final whistle.
However, as Chris Wilder’s side are two points behind both Sheffield United and Luton Town in fifth and sixth place, they will need either the Blades or the Hatters, or both to drop points when they face off against Fulham and Reading respectively.
One player who has already achieved promotion in a Middlesbrough shirt is Grant Leadbitter.
When asked about his former club’s chances of reaching the play-offs this season in an interview with The Hartlepool Mail, the 36-year-old believes Middlesbrough will get into the top six on Saturday afternoon.
“I think they’re going to nick in there, I really do. I really hope they do it,” said Leadbitter.
“If you can nick into that sixth or fifth spot the momentum is then with you a little bit in the play-offs in the Championship.”
The midfielder plied his trade at the Riverside for seven years between 2012 and 2019 and captained the Teessiders to the play-offs twice, as well as a second-placed finish in the 2015-16 campaign as Boro were promoted to the Premier League under Aitor Karanka.
He left the club in January 2019 to return to boyhood club Sunderland where he saw out the remainder of his career. He retired in 2021, winning the EFL Trophy in his final season as a player.
There is now a four horse race for two places in the top six. Sheffield United and Luton Town currently occupy those spots, but both Middlesbrough and Millwall could both sneak in, results permitting.