West Brom host relegated Barnsley at the Hawthorns in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

After having a disappointing campaign, West Brom will undoubtedly want to end the season on a high note with a win against the already relegated Tykes. Home form has been much improved recently under Steve Bruce, winning three of their previous five fixtures at the Hawthorns.

With Barnsley currently on an eight-game winless streak, it is no surprise that they will be playing League One football next season. The Yorkshire side have lacked tenacity in the final third lately, scoring just four goals in their last five games.

A win for West Brom could see them climb above Blackburn Rovers into 9th position, while Barnsley would stay rooted to the bottom of the table even if they are victorious against the Baggies.

West Brom team news

Defenders Kyle Bartley and Conor Townsend will not be featuring against Barnsley. The former has twisted his ankle while the latter, who is also carrying a knock to his ankle, is unavailable as his partner has gone into labour.

Kean Bryan remains a long-term absentee after suffering an ACL injury in November. Daryl Dike continues to be sidelined, injuring his hamstring on his full home debut for the Baggies.

Striker Kenneth Zohore will not feature after picking up an injury during a training session in November.

Predicted XI

Button (GK)

Ashworth

Kipre

Ajayi

O’Shea

Reach

Molumby

Livermore

Phillips

Grant

Diangana

It has been a surprisingly poor season for a West Brom side that were playing their football in the Premier League last season. Steve Bruce has been unable to make much of a difference to the Baggies, with a lot of the squad possibly needing a rebuild in the summer.

Striker Karlan Grant could be the difference against a poor Barnsley side already preparing themselves for third-tier football next season.

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday.