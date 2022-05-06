Gavin Bazunu has been linked with three Championship clubs following a successful loan spell at Portsmouth.

Sheffield United, Middlesbrough and Preston North End are all interested in the goalkeeper, according to The News.

The 20-year-old is on loan from Manchester City and has kept 16 clean sheets for Pompey this season to help them to a 10th place finish.

The Republic of Ireland international has now revealed that he is set to have talks with his parent club about his future.

Prior to Portsmouth, Bazunu also had a loan spell at Rochdale.

How is Bazunu feeling about his future?

His performances at Fratton Park have attracted the attention of clubs throughout the country but the keeper has said he is open to anything.

“I’ve absolutely no idea, but I’m open to everything,” said the youngster.

“I’ve got to meet some people at Manchester City and see what they have to say.

“Like I said, my aim is to just go out and play again. I have to continue to get games under my belt and keep these experiences coming.

“Whatever they say I will take into consideration and I will make the best choice I can.”

His parent club have been keeping contact with Bazunu and have kept track of his progress.

“I speak to Xabi (Mancisidor), who’s the (City) goalkeeping coach sometimes once maybe twice a week,” he continued

“He’s absolutely brilliant. His knowledge of the game and his advice I can’t compare to anything else. Everything he says I hold on to it and try to use it. Everything he says is so important to me.”

Bazunu has been full of praise for Portsmouth and the supporters following his year at the club.

“The reception I received blew my mind and I’ve enjoyed every moment – I couldn’t have asked to work with better than the staff here. They’ve all been brilliant,” he said.

“I can’t speak highly enough about how they’ve helped me and allowed me to express myself, continuing to back me when there have been errors so I can learn and improve.”

What are the options for Bazunu?

The young stopper has a plethora of options in front of him over the summer. He could return to the Etihad and fight with Ederson and Zack Steffen for game time or alternatively, City could loan out the 20-year-old for a third time to keep his development ongoing.

If Bazunu wants to be certain on his future he could look for a permanent move, with three Championship clubs interested in the youngster.

A move abroad is also a possibility and could help him develop as well.

It is bound to be a interesting couple of months for him with plenty of decisions to be made but he has shown over the past season that he is one of the best young keepers in the English Football League.