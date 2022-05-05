Forest Green Rovers boss Rob Edwards is expecting to stay on as manager next season despite reports linking him with both Birmingham City and Watford.

Edwards has just guided Forest Green Rovers to promotion from League Two. His side enjoyed a fantastic season in the fourth tier and will be competing in League One next season, alongside some huge names such as Derby County who’ve been relegated from the Championship.

And recent reports have linked Edwards with a move to the Championship. It’s been claimed that Birmingham City and Salford City too have looked at the Forest Green boss, with Watford also being mentioned alongside Edwards.

But Gloucester Live reporter Laurie Martin says that Edwards is fully expecting to stay at the club going into next season – he tweeted earlier today:

Amid reported interest from Birmingham City and Watford, Rob Edwards says he fully expects to be managing Forest Green Rovers in League One next season. #FGRFC #WeAreFGR — Laurie Martin (@lauriemartin263) May 5, 2022

Birmingham City are set to sack Lee Bowyer at the end of this season, after another disappointing campaign in the Championship – his side sit in 20th place of the table and face Blackburn Rovers in their final game of the season this weekend.

Watford meanwhile look set to return to the Championship after another failed Premier League campaign. Roy Hodgson is set to leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season, and plenty of names have been linked to the Vicarage Road vacancy.

But Forest Green fans will be delighted to hear that Edwards intends to stay on at the club – he’s done a stellar job to get the club into League One, establishing himself as one of the best up and coming managers in the Football League.

It’ll be exciting to see how Forest Green perform next season.