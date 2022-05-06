QPR journey to South Wales to face Swansea City in their final game of the season this Saturday.

With just one win in their previous five matches, QPR will surely be hoping to pick up all three points on the last day of the season. The West London side have been poor away from home in recent fixtures, failing to pick up a win on the road since March.

Swansea City will be looking forward to next season though they will hope they can end the season with a win after a five-game winless run. The Welsh side have been leaky at the back lately, conceding 14 goals in their last five games.

A win for QPR could see them potentially climb into 10th place, surpassing Coventry City and West Bromwich Albion in the process, while Swansea City could possibly take a massive leap into 10th if results elsewhere go their way.

QPR team news

Goalkeeper Jordan Archer is unavailable, injuring his shoulder against Rotherham United in January. Rob Dickie is also unlikely to feature after he sustained a hamstring injury last month.

Seny Dieng injured his quadricep against Blackburn Rovers in February, not featuring in a fixture since then. Veteran goalkeeper David Marshall continues to be sidelined too, damaging his hamstring in March.

Defender Moses Odubajo is ruled out for a minimum of two months after he picked up a calf injury last month against Derby County. Lee Wallace adds to Mark Warburton’s injury woes, not featuring in the squad for a prolonged period time due to injury.

Chris Willock won’t appear until next season, injuring his hamstring against Nottingham Forest in March.

Predicted XI

Mahoney (GK)

Sanderson

Dunne

Field

Adomah

Amos

Johansen

Dozzell

McCallum

Austin

Chair

With an extensive injury list and an egregious record away from home, QPR may have their work cut out for them in this fixture. It has been a disappointing season for the R’s, falling out of the play-off spots and failing to recover their early season form.

Ilias Chair and experienced midfielder Stefan Johansen could play key roles in a fixture between two sides with nothing to play for.

The match kicks off at 12:30 on Saturday afternoon.