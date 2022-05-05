Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has said the Owls have “looked after” Barry Bannan this week after he was forced off vs Portsmouth through injury.

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Bannan has been one of League One’s standout stars this season. His performances in the middle of the park helped the Owls to a 4th place finish, setting up a clash with Sunderland in the play-off semi-finals.

However, the Scot appeared to pick up an injury in the final day win over Portsmouth, leaving everyone at Hillsborough sweating on his fitness. And it seems as though those nerves will remain for a little longer.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Sheffield Wednesday boss Moore provided a fresh update on Bannan.

He said that while the club have “looked after” the influential star this week, it remains to be seen how he fares in Thursday afternoon’s training session.

DM 💬We'll see how Baz is today, we are training later today. We have looked after him this week. This press conference is taking place before the training session so we'll see how everything goes — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) May 5, 2022

Fingers crossed…

Given just how important Bannan has been for Sheffield Wednesday this season, Moore and co will be desperate to have the former Aston Villa and Crystal Palace man fit for their crucial clashes with Sunderland.

The Scot scored nine goals and laid on 12 assists in 45 League One outings during the regular season.

His experience and leadership combined with his fantastic technical ability have made him a standout for Sheffield Wednesday and across all of League One, so missing a player of his calibre would be a huge blow for Moore and the Owls as they prepare to face Sunderland on Friday night.