Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence is attracting plenty of interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Middlesbrough saw Spence as surplus to requirements in the summer and sanctioned a loan exit to fellow Championship side Nottingham Forest.

The right-back has gone from strength-to-strength under the guidance of Steve Cooper and has earned a spot in the division’s Team of the Season as a result.

Nottingham Forest are in third with one game to go and have cemented their place in the play-offs this season.

His parent club Middlesbrough do still see Spence as surplus to requirements, particularly given the rise of Isaiah Jones in his position.

Therefore, his form, paired with Boro’s preference to sell, has meant there are several sides circling.

The likes of Premier League giants Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal, and Tottenham Hotspur have all been credit with an interest in the 21-year-old; whilst Nottingham Forest will pursue a deal for Spence if they are promoted to the top flight.

On the continent, Bayern Munich, Roma and Inter Milan are keen, but a new name has been doing the rounds of late.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Barcelona have joined the race to sign the in-demand Middlesbrough man.

Barca manager Xavi has chopped and changed at right-back so far this season, with 38-year-old Dani Alves their regular first-choice in that position.

However, Sergino Dest, Oscar Mingueza, and Ronald Araujo have also been deployed there on occasion.

They could be looking for more stability at right-back and Spence could be the answer they are looking for. But if the Boro man did sign for the Catalan giants, he would have plenty of competition to contend with.