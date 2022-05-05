Aston Villa’s Conor Hourihane has said he is ‘open’ to staying at Sheffield United beyond his current loan spell, reports The Star.

The midfielder is on loan from Premier League side Aston Villa and has featured 27 times in the league for the Blades this season.

His first goal for the club came against QPR last Friday as United won 3-1 at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium.

His current deal at Aston Villa is set to expire at the end of the season.

What is Hourihane’s stance?

Hourihane was part of Paul Heckingbottom’s Barnsley side that earned promotion via the play-offs in League One in 2016, and he has been full of praise for the Blades manager.

“I’m open to it, to whatever comes my way,” said the Irish international regarding his future.

“I’ve enjoyed my season here. I have known Hecky from previous, I’m very fond of him as a person and as a manager so we’ll just wait and see.”

The Blades host Champions Fulham on Saturday, looking to secure their place in the play-offs.

Hourihane was brought in by Slavisa Jokanovic in the summer but struggled to get consistent game time under the Serbian.

“It’s been an up and down season for myself, I didn’t play as much at the start, played a bit when Hecky took over and haven’t played as much as I would have liked recently,” Hourihane continued.

“But over the course of the season I feel like I’ve contributed and enjoyed it so I’m definitely open to things.”

The Blades currently sit in 5th place and need to win on Saturday to secure their play-off spot – United defeated Fulham in the reverse fixture back in December thanks to a early goal by Illiman Ndiaye.

Thoughts?

Whether or not Sheffield United will move for Hourihane this summer remains to be seen – promotion could decide whether or not they do, with the Irishman looking to have found his level in the second tier.

Blades could have first refusal of Hourihane this summer when his Aston Villa contract expires, but with other clubs including West Brom being linked, they might have to move fast.