Wigan Athletic are heading back to the Championship as the League One winners, but Leam Richardson will know that his side needs a bit of bolstering in the summer to stay up next season.

Wigan Athletic claimed the League One title on the final day of the season. It was a formidable campaign from the Latics, who scored 82 goals on their way to winning the league.

But the bulk of their goals came from only a handful of players in Will Keane, Callum Lang and James McClean, who also claimed most of the club’s assists as well, bar from Max Power with 12 assists in League One last season.

Wigan then, especially in the midfield area, could do with a bit more creativity and goal-threat in their side, and there might be an ideal replacement just across the county at Blackburn Rovers.

Joe Rothwell sees his Rovers contract expire this summer and reports say that he’s a certainty to leave this summer.

He’s enjoyed a strong campaign in the Championship, scoring three and assisting 10 in his 41 league outings. His form has dropped slightly in the second half of the season, along with his team’s form. But he remains an important player and at 27 years old he still has plenty of years ahead of him.

The Latics made a lot of keen free agent signings last summer, and ambitious ones at that in Power and Charlie Wyke. Rothwell would prove to be another ambitious pursuit but if Wigan are to establish themselves in the second tier next season, then they need to be ambitious in the transfer market.

Depending on Rothwell’s preferences on his next move, a free transfer to Wigan could be a really exciting oppurtunity.