Barnsley are heading into the pre-season without a manager – would current Birmingham City boss Lee Bowyer be a good fit?

Barnsley have sacked two managers this season – Markus Schopp and Poya Asbaghi. The Tykes have endured a torrid season in the Championship and it’s resulted in relegation, with the South Yorkshire club looking for a new boss.

Names like Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink have so far been linked. It looks like the club are going for someone with both promotion experience and a more entertaining footballing philosophy, and despite his poor Birmingham City showing, Bowyer could be a great fit.

Bowyer at Birmingham City…

Bowyer steered the club towards Championship safety last season. This time round though, in his first full season in charge, his side have undoubtedly struggled, sitting in 20th place of the table ahead of their final game of the season.

That, combined with Bowyer’s poor relationship with Blues’ technical director Craig Gardner, has Bowyer on the verge of being sacked.

His hands have been tied somewhat this season, having inherited a group of players with poor attitudes and a lack of quality. But he’s done well to bring about a few impressive younger players, whilst bringing in some good youngsters on loan who ave also performed well.

Bowyer certainly has a knack for developing youth, which could make him a good fit for Barnsley, and the Tykes’ transfer set up could be a better match for Bowyer than Birmingham City, with the Tykes much more willing to dip into the transfer market than their Championship rivals

And let’s not forget that Bowyer guided Charlton Athletic to an unexpected promotion from League One in 2019, doing so on a small budget whilst playing a lot of attacking and entertaining football.

Bowyer may not be someone who comes straight onto other clubs’ when his likely Birmingham City departure is announced, but he could yet be a keen appointment for Barnsley, and he’d make for a comfortable change from the obscure and risky appointments of Schopp and Asbaghi.