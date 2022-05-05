Wigan Athletic fielded Preston North End forward Joe Rodwell-Grant as a trialist in their clash with QPR U23s earlier this week, it has emerged.

Wigan Athletic are preparing for life back in the Championship after winning the League One title on the final day of the season.

The Latics will be hoping they can keep their star men while adding some fresh faces to their ranks before embarking on the 2022/23 campaign, and it appears they are already casting their eyes over one potential addition.

It appears that Wigan Athletic have brought Preston North End youngster Rodwell-Grant in on trial.

Earlier this week, the Latics faced QPR’s U23s in the final game of the Professional Development League, with an unnamed trialist fielded in the starting XI.

📋 Here is how our U23s will line up for their final Professional Development League fixture of the season against Queens Park Rangers this afternoon. 👊🏻 Good luck, lads! Updates to follow 👇🏻#wafc 🔵⚪️ #BELIEVE — Wigan Athletic (Champions) (@LaticsOfficial) May 3, 2022

Now, as revealed in their opposition’s match report, Preston forward Rodwell-Grant was fielded by Wigan Athletic for the tie.

More on Rodwell-Grant…

As per Transfermarkt, Rodwell-Grant’s contract at Deepdale expires at the end of this season, meaning he could be available for the Latics to snap up on a free transfer.

The 19-year-old attacker has only two first-team appearances to his name with Preston, though he has picked up more senior experience out on loan away from Deepdale with Lancaster City and Bamber Bridge. Rodwell-Grant looks to be a promising talent for the future and he has impressed in Preston’s youth ranks, but with Wigan Athletic seemingly circling, it awaits to be seen if the Lilywhites can hold onto the youngster.