Sunderland Echo reporter Phil Smith has revealed that Leon Dajaku is very unlikely to play against Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off finals this month.

Sunderland face Sheffield Wednesday in the League One play-off finals, with the first leg taking place at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night.

But the Black Cats boss will be without Dajaku who is working his way back from illness, with Carl Winchester also ruled out – Dennis Cirkin though could feature after making his return to training this week.

Sunderland Echo reporter Smith shared the latest Sunderland team news earlier, tweeting:

Leon Dajaku looks v unlikely to feature in the semi finals, he’s been back in the gym this week but needs longer to rebuild his fitness after illness. Dennis Cirkin done some training this week, so could be in contention. Winchester out, as expected.#SAFC — Phil Smith (@Phil__Smith) May 5, 2022

Elsewhere, it’s been reported that Aiden McGeady could make his return to the side over the course of these next two games v Sheffield Wednesday.

A tough test…

All four teams in the League One play-offs have a great chance of earning promotion this season, so predicting the outcome of any of the games is very difficult.

Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday are two huge teams with huge fan bases. Both games will be played in front of sold out crowds and the losing set of fans is bound to be left upset, with both their teams putting in good shifts this season.

For the Black Cats though, missing out on promotion from the third tier once again would be a huge blow. Neil though has really galvanised this side and his players should be confident of overcoming Wednesday, and making it the the Wembley final.

The absence of Dajaku and Winchester will be a blow to Neil, but the potential returns of McGeady and Cirkin will be a boost.

The game at the Stadium of Light tomorrow night kicks off at 7:45pm and is available to watch live on Sky Sports.