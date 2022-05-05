Charlton Athletic are not considering Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink for the vacant managerial post at The Valley, it has been said.

Charlton Athletic are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with club legend Johnnie Jackson earlier this week.

The decision has left supporters shocked given Jackson’s success in guiding the Addicks away from the lower echelons of the League One table and up to a 13th place finish, but it seems owner Thomas Sandgaard is looking to go in a different direction with a new boss at the helm.

However, one man who is not up for consideration is Burton Albion boss Hasselbaink.

South London Press reporter Richard Cawley has said Hasselbaink, who spent a year on the books with Charlton Athletic as a player from 2006 to 2007, is “definitely” not a contender for the vacant post at The Valley.

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink definitely not in the running for #cafc job. — Richard Cawley (@RichCawleySLP) May 5, 2022

Who has been linked?

In the immediate aftermath of Jackson’s departure, two managers have been linked with the vacant spot.

It is said that former Celtic and Bolton Wanderers boss Neil Lennon, who is currently in charge of Cypriot side Omonia Nikosia, is a contender for the post. Hibernian’s academy manager and ex-Blackburn Rovers manager Steve Kean is also said to be on Sandgaard’s shortlist too.

Sandgaard has to make sure he gets this appointment right after parting ways with a Charlton Athletic legend in Jackson. The decision to relieve the 39-year-old has been an unpopular one, so a poor replacement appointment would only lead to more disapproval from supporters.