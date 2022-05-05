Plymouth Argyle are waiting to wait to see if Panutche Camara will sign a new long-term deal at the club.

There have been talks of the midfielder extending his stay at the Devon-based side for some time, but the Guinea-Bissau international has been stalling on committing his future to the Pilgrims.

Camara has risen to become one of Argyle’s most coveted players since joining in 2020 from Crawley Town.

The worry for manager Steven Schumacher is that the powerful midfielder could have his head turned by clubs with a larger stature, reports suggest, and there is some suggestion that his agent is pushing for a move.

Camara is contracted for another season after the Home Park-based side triggered a club option to extend his deal for the upcoming campaign, but that does not seem to have satisfied those in charge at Argyle.

Should Argyle cash in?

If it becomes increasingly uncertain that the box to box player will commit his long term future to the club, then it may signal that Plymouth needs to cash in on the 25-year-old.

However, Argyle may feel like they can make a real push for promotion next season if they are to keep Camara, having missed out on the playoffs by just three points last season.

The former Dulwich Hamlet man is currently injured, and Schumacher is keen to put a deadline on when he feels the opportunity for Camara to extend is right.

It may be that this summer, Argyle needs to take a fee and invest elsewhere if Camara wants to move on. If he stays, then it’ll give Schumacher a squad boost ahead of what looks set to be another play-off push next season.