Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemming has joined up with the first-team after returning from a successful loan spell at Kilmarnock, Teesside Live have reported.

Middlesbrough currently have three goalkeepers competing for a starting berth with Joe Lumley, Luke Daniels, and Sol Brynn in contention.

Manager Chris Wilder is yet to be convinced with any, having chopped and changed between both Lumley and Daniels since taking over from Neil Warnock in November.

The previous manager Warnock similarly rotated the duo and so there could be movement in the summer transfer window, with a goalkeeper one of Wilder’s priorities.

But there may a solution to this problem right under their noses.

Zach Hemming was sent out on loan to Kilmarnock in the summer and he has impressed significantly for the Scottish Championship side.

He played 36 games for Killie and helped them secure the league title and promotion to the Scottish Premiership.

His performances earned him the club’s Young Player of the Year award and so now he could be in the plans of parent club Middlesbrough for the forthcoming campaign.

According to Teesside Live, Hemming has joined up with Middlesbrough following the conclusion of the Scottish Championship season, and was pictured in training alongside the likes of Lumley, Daniels, and Brynn.

The report states that it is unlikely Hemming will feature this season given there is just one game left of the regular season and a potential three further play-off ties, it is not the right time to be giving Hemming his Boro debut.

However, he could feature next season and will be given a chance in pre-season to impress.