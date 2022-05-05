Swansea City are long-term admirers of Portsmouth forward Marcus Harness, and Russell Martin is reportedly maintaining his interest heading into the summer window.

Swansea City boss Martin will be determined to strengthen his ranks this summer in a bid to push his side back up towards the top end of the Championship following his first campaign in charge of the club.

The future looks promising under the former MK Dons boss’ management, and a strong summer of recruitment will stand them in very good stead going into the 2022/23 campaign. Martin will have his targets identified and now, it has been claimed one player he has held a long-term interest in is Portsmouth star Harness.

According to a report from The News, Swansea City first registered their interest in Harness in January and Martin remains keen.

The Swans have continued to monitor the Portsmouth star and the League One club are braced for bids. Harness’ current deal expires this summer but there is a 12-month extension option included in his contract, so he will command a transfer fee.

Ready for the step up?

Harness has said before that while he would be more than happy to keep plying his trade with Portsmouth, he does hold the desire to play Championship football, and Swansea City would be able to offer just that.

The 26-year-old has starred at League One level for some time now and this season has seen him manage 12 goals and seven assists.

His contributions this campaign have taken him to 32 goals and 22 assists in 134 games since joining Portsmouth.