Fleetwood Town have tied down the vastly experienced defender Aristote Nsiala to a new two-year deal ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Cod Army narrowly avoided relegation to League Two last time out, and managing to keep a knowledgeable and well-liked leader in Nsiala is vital if they are to improve next season.

Fleetwood are currently managerless after Stephen Crainey stepped back into his previous role in the academy, so it is a relief for the Lancashire side support to have secured the services of the Congolese centre-back.

Nsiala joined the Highbury-based side on a permanent deal in January and has since become an important member of the squad, making 19 appearances since his arrival.

The 30-year old will now be contracted until the end of the 2023/24 season.

A good move for Fleetwood?

The Cod Army has always prided itself on a strong youth academy which has seen the likes of James Hill, Billy Crellin, and Josh Feeney go onto bigger clubs in recent years.

It was also a stepping stone for Jamie Vardy to progress his career.

The issuing of a new deal for the former Ipswich man may seem a little against the policy of the club, but if they are to stay away from relegation next term, then the younger squad members will need the guidance of solid pros such as Nsiala.

At a time of uncertainty, it is a positive to have accomplished professionals extending their stay at the club.

Fleetwood Tow look determined to make some positive changes to their squad early this summer after posting their retained list and agreeing this new deal with Nsiala – it should give fans some optimism ahead of the pre-season.