There’s been plenty of Millwall news in headlines recently, with the club going into a crucial game away at Bournemouth on the final day of the Championship season this weekend.

And Millwall are likely to have Jed Wallace returning to the side after manager Gary Rowett revealed that the winger had returned to training.

The 28-year-old was out for games against Hull City and Birmingham City, but he made an appearance on the bench last time out against Peterborough United.

Wallace’s contract expires in the summer, and the forthcoming game against Bournemouth could serve to be the former Portsmouth man’s last game for the Lions as they chase a play-off spot.

Elsewhere, loanee Benik Afobe says he would be open to staying at Millwall beyond this season.

He is still contracted for another year at parent club Stoke City, but the experienced striker has found form at Millwall, scoring 13 times this season in all competitions.

The Congolese forward has a good record at Championship level and is certainly a player that would bolster Rowett’s squad for next season.

But Millwall may lose full-back Mahlon Romeo in the summer after Rowett alluded to the fact that he would be prepared to allow the defender to leave the club.

Romeo has been at the Lions since 2015, but he was sent on loan to Portsmouth, with Irish right-back Danny McNamara taking his place in the squad.

The Antiguan has made a plea for regular football, and Rowett feels that opportunities may be easier to come by elsewhere for the 26-year-old.

Millwall travel to promoted Bournemouth this weekend needing a win for any hope of reaching the playoffs.