Some big names feature on today’s Championship transfer round up.

Reports about Benik Afobe, Djed Spence, and Joel Piroe have all been circulating today.

Millwall striker Benik Afobe has told NewsAtDen he would definitely consider joining the club on a permanent deal. The 29-year-old striker is currently on loan at The Lions from Stoke City and has 12 times this season.

Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly joined the race for Middlesbrough’s Spence according to TEAMtalk. The youngster has already been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham having helped Nottingham Forest reach the play-offs this season.

Planet Swans have reported that Leicester City are ‘not alone’ in the pursuit of Piroe. The Dutchman has scored 22 goals for the Swans this season and has attracted interest from the Premier League. The striker seamlessly adapted to the Championship when he joined from PSV so it seems like he could make the leap from the Championship to the Premier League.

Fulham are going head to head with the likes of Sporting Lisbon and Olimpiacos for the signature of Djidji, reports coming out of Europe say. The Torino defender is out of contract at the end of the season and Marco Silva will be wanting to bolster his squad ahead of their return to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, Barnsley are eyeing up a move for Bristol City’s Louis Britton on a free transfer according to BristolLive. The Robins revealed that they are willing to let the 21-year-old leave this summer.

The transfer rumour mill is really starting to turn now as we near the end of the Championship season, with teams readying themselves for another busy summer ahead.