Tottenham Hotspur look set to find a loan club for Troy Parrott ahead of the 2022/23 season, with QPR having been linked with a loan move for the striker.

Parrott, 20, has spent this season on loan with MK Dons in League One. The Irishman has scored eight goals and assisted six in his 41 league outings for the club, who finished in 3rd place of the table.

MK Dons face Wycombe Wanderers in the League One play-offs this week, and they could yet seal promotion to the Championship which could see them re-sign Parrott on loan from Tottenham this summer.

Football.London journalist Rob Guest writes that Spurs will ‘certainly consider‘ sending Parrott back to MK Dons if they secure promotion to the Championship, with Guest going on to write that ‘natural call will be for Parrott to take the next step in his development and play regularly in the Championship in 2022/23‘.

Elsewhere, QPR are said to be working on loan deals for a number of Tottenham youngsters, with Parrott being one of them.

If MK Dons miss out on promotion this season then it could hand QPR a boost in their potential pursuit of Parrott, with MK Dons boss Liam Manning already being linked with a potential move to QPR this summer.

A second shot at the second tier…

Parrott spent time on loan with Millwall in the Championship last season. He failed to score in 11 league outings for the Lions though before heading to Ipswich Town.

But after gaining some good experience with MK Dons this season, Spurs will be hoping that Parrott is now ready to take on the Championship as he works his way towards Spurs’ first-team.

A move to QPR would be a good experience for him. Staying at MK Dons would also be a good move, with Manning knowing how to get the best out of the youngster.

MK Dons play Wycombe Wanderers in the first of two legs tonight.