Preston North End have confirmed long-serving centre-back Paul Huntington will be leaving the club at the end of his contract this summer.

Preston brought Carlisle-born centre-back Huntington to Deepdale in the summer of 2012. He arrived from Yeovil Town on a free transfer following previous spells on the books with Stockport County, Leeds United and Newcastle United and he has remained with the Lilywhites ever since.

However, there have been question marks surrounding his future at Deepdale with his deal expiring this summer.

And now, it has been confirmed the long-serving centre-back is set to move on at the end of this season.

As announced on Preston North End’s official website, Huntington is set to leave the club when his contract comes to an end.

The 34-year-old moved to thank everyone who has helped make his time at Deepdale a pleasure, with the club also revealing discussions are taking place over a testimonial for Huntington. The game is set to take place during pre-season and further details will be confirmed in due course.

A firm fan favourite

Despite falling out of favour at Deepdale over the past year or so, Huntington remains a popular figure among supporters and he has helped give many fans memories to look back on fondly during his time with the club.

Huntington helped Preston North End return to the Championship via the League One play-offs back in 2015, scoring one of his 18 goals for the club in the Lilywhites’ play-off final victory over Swindon Town.

He leaves the club with 305 appearances to his name, though he could yet make a final outing against Middlesbrough this weekend.