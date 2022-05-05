Portsmouth target Matt Butcher will be leaving Accrington Stanley after failing to agree a new contract extension, the club has confirmed.

Butcher, 24, is reportedly attracting the attention of Portsmouth heading into the summer transfer window.

After arriving at Accrington Stanley from Bournemouth in 2020, Butcher has caught the eye under John Coleman’s management and became a key component in the side, making 84 appearances and scoring six times during his time at the club.

Able to play in a number of midfield roles at a high level, Butcher is likely to attract attention from a number of League One clubs heading into the summer transfer window.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Coleman had this to say about the midfielder’s departure:

“Matt has been a good servant to the club and we wish him all the best.

“We did offer him a new contract but have been unable to offer him an improved contract, so he is now a free agent.”

Where next for Butcher?

With Portsmouth said to be eyeing the left-footed midfielder, Butcher was also reported to be attracting interest from Rotherham United, Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United during the January transfer window.

Having shined in the middle of the park for Accrington Stanley this season, Butcher will not be short on possible destinations heading into next season.

Danny Cowley’s Pompey will be looking to build upon this season’s top-half finish next campaign after showing promising signs during the second half of their campaign. Bringing Butcher in could be a shrewd addition in their bid to bolster their ranks too, so it remains to be seen if their interest progresses into anything more serious after this latest development.