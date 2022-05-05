Fulham have claimed the Championship crown in Marco Silva’s first season at the helm, and the club’s focus will rapidly be turning towards the summer.

Fulham and Silva will know that they need a few recruits this summer if they’re to keep themselves in the Premier League next season.

And there’s been no shortages of players linked with a move to Craven Cottage.

The likes of Arthur Masuaku, Rabbi Matondo, Manor Solomon, Max Aarons, Neco Williams, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Viktor Gyokeres and Koffi Djidji among others have all been mentioned, and here we look at what Fulham’s starting XI could look like next season if all their linked players sign this summer…

Across the starting XI, we look set to see the most change in Fulham’s defensive third. Goalkeeper Marek Rodak faces an uncertain summer and it looks like we could also see Silva make improvements to the left-back position, with West Ham’s Masuaku linked.

Elsewhere, Carter-Vickers could be a starting player next season if he’s signed, with Silva seeing a number of his centre defensive options out of contract including Tim Ream.

Liverpool loanee Williams has held down that right-back spot since joining and could yet make his stay permanent, though Fulham are also being linked with Aarons – a new right-back looks a certainty for Fulham this summer.

In the midfield, Silva could have an issue replacing Fabio Carvalho. Coventry City attacker Gyokeres has been linked and he can play in a no.10 role, though whether he’d be trusted in the Premier League so soon remains to be seen.

Solomon was reportedly close to sealing a £7million move from Shakhtar Donetsk last month. Nothing has since been reported about it, though nothing has come to light suggesting that the move has fallen through, and so we still look likely to see the winger in a Fulham shirt next season.

Elsewhere, Aleksandar Mitrovic will no doubt keep his spot up front with Harry Wilson behind him – Wilson could yet be placed in that no.10 role, though Fulham would still need a new winger, with Bobby Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro the next best options.

There’s plenty of work for Silva to do this summer, but all these emerging transfer rumours should give fans hope that the club will recruit well this summer.