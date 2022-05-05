Wigan Athletic star James McClean has vowed that “there’s no place” he’d rather be than at the DW Stadium as his current deal nears expiry.

Wigan Athletic brought Irish star McClean back to the DW Stadium last summer in an eye-catching move, swooping in to sign him from Stoke City after he had fallen for the pecking order with the Potters.

Since then, the 33-year-old has become a star performer for the Latics once again.

In 37 games, McClean managed 10 goals and seven assists this season, helping Leam Richardson’s men secure the League One title. However, there are question marks still surrounding his future with the club as his current deal expires this summer. But now, McClean has made his stance over his contract situation clear.

As quoted by Wigan Today, McClean vowed that there is no place he’d rather be than Wigan Athletic, stating his desire to sit down with the club and discuss his contract situation.

Here’s what he said: