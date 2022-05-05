Wigan Athletic handed huge boost as James McClean issues clear message on contract situation
Wigan Athletic star James McClean has vowed that “there’s no place” he’d rather be than at the DW Stadium as his current deal nears expiry.
Wigan Athletic brought Irish star McClean back to the DW Stadium last summer in an eye-catching move, swooping in to sign him from Stoke City after he had fallen for the pecking order with the Potters.
Since then, the 33-year-old has become a star performer for the Latics once again.
In 37 games, McClean managed 10 goals and seven assists this season, helping Leam Richardson’s men secure the League One title. However, there are question marks still surrounding his future with the club as his current deal expires this summer. But now, McClean has made his stance over his contract situation clear.
READ: Wigan Athletic target bids farewell to current club in social media message
As quoted by Wigan Today, McClean vowed that there is no place he’d rather be than Wigan Athletic, stating his desire to sit down with the club and discuss his contract situation.
Here’s what he said:
“That’s something I will obviously sit down and speak with the chairman and the owners.
“But I absolutely love it here, everybody knows that, and there’s no place I’d rather be than here. Coming back after a tough year last year, for personal reasons, was exactly what I needed. The club has looked after me and my family from day one, we absolutely love it here.
“And I haven’t got any other plans to go anywhere else.”
Looking to next season
Wigan Athletic look to next season with the aim of maintaining their place in the Championship, and keeping McClean would be a big boost to their efforts to do just that.
His experience of second-tier football and leadership could have an important role to play for the Latics, not to mention that he is still a serious threat going forward and his versatility makes him a very handy player to have on the books.
It remains to be seen if the relevant parties can come to a fresh agreement, but it certainly seems there is no doubt from McClean’s end over what he wants this summer.