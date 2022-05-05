Middlesbrough have been able to welcome defender Paddy McNair to training this week after the Northern Irishman missed his side’s last outing.

Middlesbrough were without McNair in the 3-1 victory over Stoke City at the weekend, with the defender missing out through illness.

In his place Lee Peltier stepped in, helping Chris Wilder’s side to all three points. Yet, McNair is one of the club’s first choice centre back and if fit he will play.

As confirmed by pictures posted to Middlesbrough’s official website, McNair is back in training ahead of their final day clash with Preston North End.

But as stated in an article by Teesside Live, the defender doesn’t look to have been involved in any of the full-contact training games and so there are question marks as to whether he will feature.

Boro need a victory to have any chance of getting into the top six and to subsequently secure a place in the play-offs come the end of the season.

Wilder will want a full-strength side to choose from and so McNair’s fitness will be key to achieving this.

Who is likely to play if McNair misses out again?

The obvious replacement is Lee Peltier. Having played in McNair’s absence against Stoke City on Saturday, he could come in again.

Other options include Sol Bamba and Grant Hall, although they would likely be better equipped to play in the centre of the three-man defence as opposed to the left-side where McNair often features.

Marc Bola has played on the left of a three under previous boss Neil Warnock, whilst Neil Taylor could also be an option in this position if needed.