Peterborough United co-owner and chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed midfielder Jeando Fuchs is “already” wanted elsewhere after joining in January.

Peterborough United added Fuchs to their ranks in January, bringing in the energetic midfielder from Dundee United.

Since then, while Posh’s poor performances have seen them relegated back down to League One, Fuchs has stood out. His combative and hard-working play style has made him a big hit in the middle of the park, endearing him to the Posh faithful quickly.

However, it has now emerged that Fuchs’ form is seeing him attract interest from elsewhere.

Speaking on his podcast ‘The Hard Truth‘, Peterborough United co-owner and chairman MacAnthony revealed there are clubs that “already want” Fuchs after a strong start to life in the Championship. Here’s what he had to say (quotes via The Courier):

“We brought him in because he was going out of contract and the summer and he has been a good signing — a very good addition.

“There are people who already want him because he is one of the best holding midfielders in the Championship, based on the statistics.”

The latest player to earn Posh a profit?

Peterborough United have seen many of their players moved on for significant fees in the past, and there’s no doubt there will be more in the future.

Fuchs could be one of the latest to do so if the claimed interest in his services develops into anything serious.

However, after such a strong start to life with the club, Peterborough United will surely be hoping to keep hold of him for their fight to get back into the Championship next season. While bringing in funds will be vital, if Posh are to mount a promotion push next season, they will need to hold onto as many key players as they can.