Reading midfielder Andy Rinomhota has admitted he’s still unsure about where his future lies heading into the final stages of his current deal.

Rinomhota, 25, has been a key figure in the Reading midfield following his arrival at the club in 2015 from non-league AFC Portchester.

The all-action midfielder has seen his game time limited to just 21 outings across all competitions after suffering long-term knee and ankle injuries during the campaign.

With his contract expiring at the end of the season, Rinomhota is reportedly being lined up by Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise who already have lured EFL talents Christian Burgess and Matthew Sorinola to the club from Portsmouth and MK Dons respectively.

Speaking with Berkshire Live regarding his future at the club, Rinomhota revealed:

“I don’t really know to be honest (when asked if he was leaving the club this summer).

“There are still a lot of things which can happen. I’m not too sure myself and I can’t really explain in any more detail.

“That’s as much as I know. I’m not saying I’m definitely leaving or anything like that. I’ve been happy at Reading over the past five or six years, have really enjoyed my time here and one way or another I’m looking forward to seeing what happens next.”



Big summer lies ahead for Reading…

Reading face the prospect of a summer rebuild with 14 first-team players including Rinomhota and star man John Swift seeing their deals expire at the end of the season.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the managerial position at the club with no announcement made on the future of interim manager Paul Ince. Since his February arrival, Ince has guided the Royals to Championship safety and has improved the side defensively. He has also managed to get the best out of Lucas Joao, Josh Laurent and Tom Mclntyre during his short reign in charge.

There have also been some impressive performances within Ince’s tenure which highlights his managerial credentials, picking up victories against Sheffield United, Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City.

Up next for Reading is a trip to face Luton Town for their final game of the season.