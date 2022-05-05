QPR assistant manager John Eustace is the leading contender on a five-man shortlist for the soon-to-be-vacant Watford job, the Evening Standard has reported.

QPR look set for a coaching reshuffle this summer with Mark Warburton heading for the exit door, but it remains to be seen how his departure impacts no. 2 Eustace, who is still contracted to the R’s for another season.

It emerged from the East Anglian Daily Times earlier this week that Eustace was favourite for the soon-to-be-vacant managerial post at Watford and now, a report from the Evening Standard has reiterated that he is a leading contender for the role.

The Evening Standard states that Eustace is leading a five-man shortlist for the vacant role as the Hornets look to bring in a young, homegrown coach.

It comes after current Watford boss Roy Hodgson confirmed that he won’t be extending his stay at Vicarage Road, with the club destined for a return to the Championship after a disappointing campaign back in the Premier League.

Fits the profile…

With Watford setting their sights on a young and upcoming coach, it’s safe to say that Eustace fits that profile.

His first managerial role actually came back in 2016 with Kidderminster Harriers, enjoying a strong spell with the club. He is best known for his work with QPR though, spending time as assistant manager to Warburton and his predecessor Steve McClaren.

At 42, Eustace already has some decent coaching pedigree to his name, but there’s no doubt a role like the vacant Watford job would be a big step up, presenting him with a great chance to make big strides in his coaching career.