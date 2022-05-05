MK Dons boss Liam Manning and Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson are both ‘liked’ by Watford, reports Evening Standard.

Watford look set to return to the Championship ahead of next season. Roy Hodgson has been unable to turn the tide at Vicarage Road and his short-term deal expires this summer, leaving Watford on the managerial hunt yet again.

Several names have so far been linked to the job, with QPR’s assistant manager John Eustace a strong contender.

But a fresh report from Evening Standard has revealed that League One duo Manning and Richardson are also being looked at.

Manning took charge of MK Dons shortly after the start of this season, and guided them to an impressive 3rd place finish in League One.

Richardson meanwhile steered Wigan Athletic towards the League One title after a formidable showing in the third tier this season.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has also been mentioned alongside the Watford job.

Unwanted rumours…

Manning has recently been linked with the QPR job. For MK Dons fans, these rumours are coming about at the wrong time with their club readying for a play-off bout v Wycombe Wanderers.

As for Wigan and Richardson, it sees unlikely that he’ll leave the club so soon after securing promotion to the Championship, though stranger things have certainly happened in football.

Watford is an attractive job opening but one that seems to be open every summer, and so mangers like Manning and Richardson who prefer the long-term project might be uninterested.

Former Hornets defender Eustace is the front-runner for the job as it stands.