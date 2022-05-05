Birmingham City conclude what’s been another disappointing Championship season with a home game v Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

And it could yet be Lee Bowyer’s final game in charge of Birmingham City. Reports have suggested that Blue are preparing to sack Bowyer at the end of this season, setting the club up for another hectic pre-season.

With the club set for a change in the dugout then, we could also see some drastic changes to the playing squad, and here we look a three first-team players that Birmingham City need to offload this summer…

Ivan Sunjic

Birmingham City spent upwards of £6million on Sunjic in 2019. Fans and indeed the club’s managers have all put faith in the Croatian midfielder but he’s once again had an underwhelming season.

The 25-year-old is proving to be an expensive flop for Birmingham City and if they can offload him this summer and recoup any of that £6million fee they paid for him, it could be a smart move from the club.

Marc Roberts

Roberts has been a source of criticism among Birmingham City fans for a few seasons now. On his day, he can be a really competent Championship defender, but too often his performances have not been good enough.

His contract was due to expire this summer, though much to the surprise of Blues fans, he was handed a two-year extension earlier in the campaign.

That might mean the club don’t have plans to sell him this summer. But Roberts is certainly one of a number of players that the club may need to move on from.

Harlee Dean

Dean is like Roberts in that, he’s an experienced defender who has performed well in the Championship before, but far too often doesn’t.

He’s impressed on loan with Sheffield Wednesday in League One this season, but it doesn’t look like Dean has a future at St Andrew’s with Bowyer having exiled him after the first half of the season.

If Birmingham City can offload Dean this summer and potentially get a fee for the centre-back, it’ll be good business.