Bristol Rovers’ appeal to rescind Paul Coutts’ red card has failed, meaning he faces four games out as the Gas fight for promotion.

Bristol Rovers’ fight for promotion back to League One is going down to the final day. Joey Barton’s side sit tied on 77 points with 3rd place Northampton Town heading into the final day, meaning they could yet earn automatic promotion.

A play-off spot is guaranteed already, but the Gas will be determined to secure a top-three spot if possible.

However, in a hefty blow to Barton and co, Bristol Rovers will have to do so without key midfielder Coutts.

As confirmed on Bristol Rovers’ official Twitter account, their appeal to rescind Coutts’ red card against Rochdale has been rejected. It means the former Peterborough United and Sheffield United man will have to serve a four-game suspension given it was his second straight red of the League Two campaign.

As a result, he will miss the final game of the season against Scunthorpe United and all of the play-offs if Rovers finish outside the top three.

A dilemma for Barton

Coutts has made the defensive midfield spot his own this season, playing a crucial role in guarding the back three while freeing the likes of Antony Evans and Sam Finley to push on and join in with attacks.

Thankfully for Barton and the Gas, there is a direct replacement in the form of the experienced Glenn Whelan.

The 38-year-old’s game time has been more limited over the second half of the season but he has still impressed when fielded, so it will be hoped that he can fill the spot left by Coutts as the 2021/22 campaign draws to a dramatic close.