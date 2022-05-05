West Brom have endured a difficult season in the Championship, with the club now hoping for a top 10 finish after having play-off aspirations at the start of the campaign.

Steve Bruce’s side face Barnsley this weekend in their final game of the season. It’ll bring to an end what’s been a largely disappointing campaign for the Baggies, but fans may have hope ahead of this summer.

West Brom look set to undergo some drastic changes to their playing squad in pre-season. Bruce is expecting to move on a number of players whilst also bring in some new blood as he looks to make play-off contenders out of this Baggies side ahead of next season.

Here, we look at three players that Bruce needs to offload in the summer transfer window…

Matt Phillips

The Scot is a frustrating player among West Brom fans – he definitely has ability and attacking prowess but far too often he’s prove inconsistent, with injury having hampered his season so far.

Phillips is contracted at the club until the summer of 2024. But reports have already suggested that the winger could be one of the first to be offload in the summer, and it would make sense for Bruce to part ways with Phillips after a disappointing season.

Kyle Bartley

Bartley has endured a tough season. He’s been a useful player for West Brom for a number of years now, but this time round, he looks to have lost his touch somewhat.

Reports have already suggested that Bartley could be sold this summer, and the 30-year-old’s potential departure would not only make way for someone new to come in, but would shed some weight off their wage bill, potentially allowing Bruce some leeway in the transfer market.

Cedric Kipre

The defender is another who could face the axe this summer. Kipre has failed to make an impression since joining from Wigan Athletic ahead of the last Premier League season, making just 14 Championship appearances all season.

With defenders in high supply at The Hawthorns, expect some to be moved on in this upcoming summer transfer window, and expect Kipre to be one of them.