Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has said he can now talk with players he has identified as transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

Derby County will be playing League One football next season following their relegation from the Championship, but it seems as though brighter days are ahead as American businessman Chris Kirchner closes in on completing his takeover of the Rams.

Once a takeover is complete, the Rams will be able to offer their out of contract players new deals at Pride Park, and it will also open the door for Rooney to move in for some of his summer transfer targets.

Now, the Derby County boss has provided an update on his pursuit of those he has identified as potential summer additions.

As quoted by Derbyshire Live, Rooney has said he can now talk with those he wants to bring in, confirming that he wants to add some experience to his ranks and that he wants business done sooner rather than later. Here’s what he had to say:

“We are more or less there in terms of starting talks.

“We can start doing that with players who I have identified who we would like to bring in.

“We need some experience. You have to try and identify the best players for your style of play as well, players who can cope with League One. We need to make sure we get the right balance and blend of players who fit into the way I want to play, but who are also experienced.

“We have identified quite a few players. Once we get the green light, what we really want to do is get them done quickly, we don’t want to be hanging round. Ideally I would want players in for the start of pre-season.”

A busy summer awaits

The vast majority of Rooney’s Derby County squad is out of contract at the end of this season, so that will be the first thing the Rams boss looks to address post takeover in a bid to fend off any potential interest from elsewhere.

Relegation could yet see those still under contract beyond of this season move on. Derby County have seen plenty of young talents move on for pastures new in recent windows, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if some end up moving on even if they are still contracted to the club.

All in all, it will be hoped Rooney and co can put a torrid season behind them this season as they look to rebuild and get back to where they belong.