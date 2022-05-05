Barnsley are gearing up for League One after their relegation from the Championship was confirmed last month.

Barnsley have endured a torrid season in the Championship. Two managers came into the club and both failed to get the team firing, with the Tykes now heading for League One after a three-year stay in the second tier.

With the club going into their final game of the season without a manager, reports have linked the South Yorkshire club with Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

The former Chelsea striker is currently in charge of the League One club for a second time, and his side have performed admirably in the third tier this season with The Sun’s Alan Nixon now saying that Barnsley are keen to speak with Hasselbaink about their vacant managerial position.

Elsewhere, Barnsley have taken Leeds United youngster Owen Bray in on trial. He’s recently spent time on trial with Wigan Athletic but Football Insider say that he’s now on trial at Barnsley, with the club set to rival Wigan for the signing of Bray who is out of contract this summer.

And in anther piece of exciting transfer news, Barnsley are one of the teams said to be keen on signing Bristol City attacker Louis Britton this summer.

The Robins will let Britton, 21, leave the club this summer when his contract expires, and reports have linked both Barnsley and Port Vale with the striker – Port Vale are eyeing promotion from League Two and could yet be facing Barnsley in League One next season.

Barnsley’s game at West Brom kicks off at 12:30pm on Saturday afternoon.