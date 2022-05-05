Charlton Athletic are said to be keen on talking with Hibernian’s academy director and former Blackburn Rovers boss Steve Kean over the managerial role at The Valley.

Charlton Athletic made the shock decision to part ways with Johnnie Jackson earlier this week despite the fact he guided the Addicks to a 13th place finish in League One after looking in dire straits in the early months of the season.

It means the Addicks are now on the hunt for a new boss and now, as per the Daily Record, one contender has been identified.

Steve Kean, formerly of Blackburn Rovers and current academy director at Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, is a contender Charlton Athletic are keen to talk with over the vacant managerial post at The Valley.

The Addicks are said to be impressed by Kean’s CV and will now be hoping they are given permission to talk with him over the vacant role.

Kean’s managerial experience

The 54-year-old is perhaps best known for his ill-fated time in charge of Blackburn Rovers from December 2010 to September 2012.

It was his first senior managerial role after working as an assistant manager with Fulham, Real Sociedad and Coventry City alongside Chris Coleman. He initially arrived as Sam Allardyce’s assistant and after a short spell as caretaker boss, eventually landing the role on a full-time basis.

Over 73 games, Kean managed a dismal 1.07 points per game before being relieved of his services.

Since then, he has spent spells in charge of the Brunei National Team and Brunei DPMM. Kean has also spent time as a technical director with OFI Crete, assistant and caretaker manager of Melbourne Victory, and he is now Hibernian’s academy director.